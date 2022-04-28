Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Shares of SFE opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
