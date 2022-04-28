Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of SFE opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

