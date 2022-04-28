Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 15,848.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

