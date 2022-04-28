SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.