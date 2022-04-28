Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.