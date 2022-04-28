Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Increased to €45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.50 ($34.95) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

