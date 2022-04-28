Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDG opened at GBX 164.45 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Sanderson Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £116.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.49.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

