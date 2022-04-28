Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SDG opened at GBX 164.45 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Sanderson Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £116.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.49.
Sanderson Design Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.