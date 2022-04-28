Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCHYY stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Sands China has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get Sands China alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.