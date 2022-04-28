Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €32.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($34.41) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €36.50 ($39.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.