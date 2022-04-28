Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of SGMO opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $639.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
