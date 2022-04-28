SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

