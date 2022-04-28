SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $151.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
