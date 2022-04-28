Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRSA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

