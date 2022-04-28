SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.