Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €200.00 ($215.05) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.73 ($176.05).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €135.66 ($145.87) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €144.17 and a 200-day moving average of €152.16.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

