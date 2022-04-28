Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the March 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $142.52 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

