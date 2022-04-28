Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the March 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.
OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $142.52 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)
