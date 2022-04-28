Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,813,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

