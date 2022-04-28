Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,704.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.62) to GBX 3,544 ($45.17) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 3,850 ($49.07) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.96) to GBX 3,720 ($47.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Schroders has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

