Scotiabank Downgrades Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) to Sector Perform

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.81.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

