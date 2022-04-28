Scotiabank Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.25.

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.72. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.