Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given New €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($73.12) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

