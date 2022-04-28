Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

