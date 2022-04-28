Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SCU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.