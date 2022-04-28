Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $59,177,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.