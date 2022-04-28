Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

