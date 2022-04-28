Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

EXC opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

