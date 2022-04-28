Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $198,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.