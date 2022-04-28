SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.