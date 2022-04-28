SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

