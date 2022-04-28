Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.66. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

