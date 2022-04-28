Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SEM opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Select Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Select Medical by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

