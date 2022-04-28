Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

