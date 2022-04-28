SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($1.41). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,305,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,912,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,990,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,484,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.