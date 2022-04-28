SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SLQT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.
About SelectQuote (Get Rating)
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
