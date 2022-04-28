Sempra (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sempra to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sempra to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRE opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sempra by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Sempra by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

