Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 25,376 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,125,493.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,588,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,118,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

NYSE SXT opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

