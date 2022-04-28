Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 368.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Senstar Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 698,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Shares of SNT stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. Senstar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.