Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

In related news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.