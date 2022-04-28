Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
