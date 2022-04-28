Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 651.9% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

