ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by TheStreet

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $466.29 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

