ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.23.

NOW opened at $466.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

