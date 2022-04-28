ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $680.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.57.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $466.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.