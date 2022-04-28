ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $695.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.57.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $466.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

