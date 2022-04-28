ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW stock traded up $23.51 on Thursday, reaching $489.80. 47,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day moving average of $594.68. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 429.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

