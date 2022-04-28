SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. SES has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

