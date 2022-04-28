SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Up 278.0% in April

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 278.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. SGD has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

