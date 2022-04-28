Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $113.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

