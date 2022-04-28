Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director George Golumbeski Acquires 28,330 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
George Golumbeski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, George Golumbeski acquired 26,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,120.81.
Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.30. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
