Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $342.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.92. 16,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.81. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.