Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOUR stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

