Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($162.80).
Several analysts recently commented on SAE shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
ETR:SAE opened at €72.14 ($77.57) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €189.00 ($203.23).
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
