Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.