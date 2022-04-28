Shopify (SHOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOP opened at $416.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,061.63. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 12 month low of $413.32 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,107.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

